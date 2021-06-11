Victoria Beckham joins Spice Girls to celebrate Pride month with charity T-shirt

Victoria Beckham has teamed up with her former Spice Girls bandmates to celebrate Pride month.

The popstar turned fashion designer has created a limited-edition T-shirt in aid of the Albert Kennedy Trust – and all the Spice Girls have stepped up to model it for her.

Beckham shared pictures of her, Mel B, Geri Horner, Mel C and Emma Bunton all wearing the shirt, which reads: “Proud and wannabe your lover” – marking the 25th anniversary of their debut single Wannabe.

Beckham, 47, wrote: “Happy Pride Month from me and the @spicegirls! I’m so excited to share this year’s Pride T-shirt with you! 100% of the proceeds go to akt, to continue funding the amazing work they do to combat LGBQT+ youth homelessness in the UK.

“Pride to me is a celebration of being completely yourself and this year’s T-shirt is a reminder of that. The Spice Girls really championed accepting yourself and others, being kind, having fun and just living your best life! The LGBTQ+ community is so close to my heart and I’m so proud to be supporting Pride 2021 with the girls and akt again this year.”

It is the third year Posh Spice has partnered with the Albert Kennedy Trust – a charity working to combat LGBTQ+ youth homelessness in the UK.

Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, said: “The LGBTQ+ community have always been incredibly important to @spicegirls so we are super proud to be a part of the @victoriabeckham #wannabe Pride 2021 T-shirt this year.”

Mel B, aka Scary Spice, said: “Good on our @victoriabeckham for designing these fab @spicegirls ‘wannabe’ Pride 2021 T-shirts.”

Horner, aka Ginger Spice, captioned her picture: “Be yourself, whoever you are.”

And Bunton, Baby Spice, wrote: “This is Baby calling!!! Happy Pride Month! 100% of the proceeds go to the brilliant @aktcharity, funding the wonderful work they do to combat youth homelessness in the LGBTQ+ community.”

As well as the “Wannabe” T-shirt, Beckham has released a leather pouch that bears the same slogan.

The T-shirt and pouch are available now to shop in-store at 36 Dover Street and online.

There has been much speculation that the Spice Girls would reunite in 2021 to mark the 25th anniversary of the release of Wannabe.

In 2019 Scary, Ginger, Sporty and Baby went on a tour of the UK and Ireland. Beckham met the rest of the band prior to the announcement of the live shows, but declined to join them.

Later that same year Mel B claimed that Beckham would be joining the girlband to perform if they headlined Glastonbury in 2020 – but the music festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.