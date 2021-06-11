PM wants ease of doing business for investors

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for ensuring ease of doing business for the investors. Presiding over a meeting on Thursday regarding the removal of hurdles in the way of business and investment, the prime minister said that the country at the moment is moving towards economic stability and investment is the most important factor in sustaining this momentum and achieving rapid economic growth.

The prime minister directed all the federal ministries and provincial governments to take measures for the promotion of investment and ensure the timely realisation of the set targets in that regard.

The secretary Board of Investment (BOI) briefed the meeting about all those measures which have been taken to remove hurdles in the way of trade and investment. The meeting was told that the measures included amendments in laws, ease in tax collection system, making system of getting No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from other departments easy and changes in unnecessary and old procedures.

Those who attended the meeting in person included Advisor to PM Dr Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shehbaz Gill, secretaries of the relevant ministries, chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and senior officers, while chief secretaries of four provinces attended the meeting through video-link.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighting the golden investment opportunities in Pakistan for foreign investors, said the government’s pro-investor policies have led to the revival of investors’ confidence.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Coca Cola Icecek which called on him on Thursday, said the enhanced investment in multiple sectors also led to the creation of job opportunities and economic development.