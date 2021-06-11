PML-N’s Latif gets release order from jail on bail

Additional District and Sessions Judge Lahore on Thursday issued incarcerated PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif’s release order, a day after it approved his post-arrest bail in a case pertaining to anti-state remarks.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Hafeezur Rehman issued the release order after two citizens, named Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Siddiqui, submitted surety bonds on behalf of the lawmaker.

In a four-page bail order, the court ruled that there is no clear charge of treason against the accused in the First Information Report (FIR) lodged against him nor is there any mention of the state institution against whom he allegedly issued a statement. On Wednesday, the court granted bail to the PML-N leader subject to submission of two surety bonds worth Rs200,000 each.

Advocate Farhad Ali Shah, who represented the accused person has argued before the court that his client is a political worker saying a treason case was launched against Latif with mala fide and false accusations.