Politics of corrupt Zardari gang revolves around personal gains

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said the morally and financially corrupt Zardari gang’s politics revolved around personal interests.

Reacting to the statement of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co- Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said that the performance of a ‘Parchi’ Chairman is also dubious like his election as chairman PPP.

In a statement issued here, he said that the Zardari party which was confined to Sindh province in 2018, was now only limited to Larkana.

He said that those who sang the song of provincial autonomy also looted in the name of sovereignty.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said PPP had equally destroyed urban and rural areas of Sindh, adding that those who have ruled the province six times and the federal government four times, have only robbed the people instead of launching welfare projects.

He said that the ‘Parchi’ chairman’s unwarranted criticism of the federal government was a failed attempt to divert attention from the chaotic situation in Sindh. He said instead of creating drama in the media every day, the ‘Parchi’ chairman should be held accountable for his corruption. He questioned when will Bilawal Zardari account for Rs. 5 billion money laundering in the JV Opel-225 case?”, he raised the question. He said the PPP co-chairman is also involved in 22 NAB inquiries and six other cases in which Asif Ali Zardari was on bail.