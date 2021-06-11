PMD forecast rainfall with wind and thunderstorm from Friday

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted rainfall with wind and thunderstorm in eastern and central parts of the country from Friday. The Met Office has said that moist currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in eastern parts of Pakistan from Friday evening/night. Under the influence of this weather system rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan region, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Buner, Dir, Shangla and Kohistan from Friday to Monday. Rainfall with wind or thunderstorm will lash Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Barkhan, Musa Khel and Zhob on Saturday to Sunday.













