Pakistani, Afghan scholars rule no place for suicide attacks, extremism in Islam

Pakistani and Afghan religious scholars on Thursday backed the Afghan peace process and declared that suicide attacks, extremism and violence are against Islam.

Saudi Arabia hosted a day-long virtual conference amid lack of progress in negotiations involving Afghans and spike in violence in Afghanistan.

The conference issued a 14-point declaration which said that negotiation between the warring sides is the only solution to the problem.

“We condemn all types of violence and extremism, which are against the Islamic injunctions. We demand of Muslims to end differences and adopt the path of peace in line with the Quran and Sunnah,” the declaration said.

“There is no place for extremism and violence in Islam which calls for peace, respect to human life and humanity,” it further said.

“We reiterate that violence should not be linked to any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnicity. All types of violence as the result of extremism and terrorism whether it is against the citizens or suicide attacks or violence are against the basic Islamic principles,” it said.

It said peace is the need of all Muslim societies and it is obligatory at any cost. Companions of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him and religious scholars adopted the same path for reconciliation to protect the blood of innocent Muslims.

“In this context, a solution to any conflict or war is necessary in accordance with the Quran and Sunnah. Reconciliation among the warring factions of Muslims is the responsibility of every Muslim,” according to the statement.

The statement called for respect and dignity and protection of human being as the basic principle of Islam as Quran has started that the murder of a human being is like the killing of the whole humanity.