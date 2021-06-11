IGP holds open court

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani inspected the proceedings of a routine open court at the Central Police Office, here on Thursday. The IG Punjab also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued written instructions to the officers concerned. The IG Punjab said that all RPOs, DPOs of the province must ensure regular holding of courts so that the problems of the poor, deserving and oppressed citizens could be resolved as soon as possible. On the request of a citizen Rana Muhammad Shahid Iqbal, IG Punjab directed DIG Investigation Lahore to arrest and recover the accused, while at the request of Akhtar Bibi, IG sought report from RPO Gujranwala within 48 hours. On the request of Ahmad Din, IG Punjab directed RPO Bahawalpur to resolve the issue immediately. Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG IT Waqas Nazir, DIG IAB Muhammad Yousuf Malik and AIG Complaints Dr. Rizwan and other officers were also present.













