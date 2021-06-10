TikTok fosters musical talents in Pakistan through the launch of #TikTokGaGa campaign

The leading destination for short-form mobile videos, TikTok, has officially launched the #TikTokGaGa campaign calling out for all emerging singers and music enthusiasts in Pakistan to come and showcase their talent to the world. The campaign launched on May 24, 2021 and is scheduled to conclude by July 15, 2021. Through #TikTokGaGa, the TikTok community in Pakistan will be granted an exclusive opportunity to share the stage/screen with their favourite music stars. They are encouraged to sing along to their favourite songs with celebrities and post their original or cover songs. The campaign is an ideal platform for those looking to share their talent with the world and get the right exposure from a highly engaged and interactive community. The exclusive music campaign by TikTok is featuring some of the most widely known and talented celebrities in Pakistan including but not limited to Ali Zafar, Haroon Rashid, Bilal Khan, Falak Shabbir, Sahir Ali Bagga, Ali Gul Pir, Aashir Wajahat Rauf, Natasha Noorani and Hassan Ali.













