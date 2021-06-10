Bilal and Aamir take command in PGF Qualifying School Golf

LAHORE: At the conclusion of the second round in the four rounds of the PGF Qualifying School Golf, being contested simultaneously at the PAF Skyview Golf Course and Royal Palm Golf Course here, Syed Bilal Hussain of Multan and Aamir Khan of Peshawar Golf Club were bracketed together as leaders, where the total competing strength was 282, on Wednesday. Over the past two rounds, Bilal compiled a gross score of 73 on the first day and backed it up with a gross 72 in the second round. His aggregate score for the two rounds was a purposeful 145, one over par. As for Aamir, he compiled a gross score of 72 in the first round and a gross 73 in the second round. His two rounds aggregate was an impressive 145.

Bilal and Aamir were leaders yesterday, but not too far away were six very proficient aspirants who were placed at a two rounds aggregate score of 147, three over par. These likely stars were Muhammad Zeeshan and Muhammad Bilal (Peshawar), Minhaj Maqsood and Muhammad Siddique (Rawalpindi), Asif Shafi and Muhammad Saeed (Lahore Garrison). These young ones, seeking a professional golf career, can be graded as talent loaded ones and have succeeded in showing their golf playing skills in a hotly contested race for final selection to the national professional golf circuit of Pakistan.

A few more capable golfers pursuing their aim for ultimate selection through commendable performance were Nasir Masih (Lahore Garrison), Aasher Masih, Kamran Shafiq, Muhammad Rizwan (Lahore Gymkhana) and Azhar Masood (Islamabad).They may be trailing the leaders by four strokes, but certainly looked poised for better positions over the next two rounds. The cut was placed yesterday and 121 competitors earned the right to compete in the final two rounds on Thursday and Friday. These final two rounds will be held at the Royal Palm Golf Course.