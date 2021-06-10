Japan leans toward holding the Olympic Games with local spectators

TOKYO: Japan is leaning towards allowing domestic spectators at the Tokyo Olympics despite the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported on Wednesday, with organisers planning to monitor the movements of foreign media to prevent spread of the virus. More Japanese government officials and 2020 Tokyo Olympics organisers are in favour of holding the Games with local spectators as COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out and case numbers decline, the Asahi newspaper reported, without citing sources. This is in contrast with their position about a month ago when there was an atmosphere among Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s administration that the Games, starting July 23, needed to be held without spectators, the report said. Foreign spectators are already prohibited from the Olympics and organisers will finalise plans for spectators before the end of this month. The Summer Games have encountered strong opposition from the public and medical experts over concerns the event could lead to more infections and overload medical facilities.













