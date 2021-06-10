Gold price increases to Rs94,800 per 10gm

The price of gold went up slightly in the international market on Wednesday. At 14:05 GMT, gold in the international market was trading at $1,895.1 an ounce after gaining $1.60 an ounce in its value as compared to its closing value on Tuesday last.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal in Pakistan increased to Rs94,800 with a gain of Rs200, as international price of gold was low during the Asian trading hours a day earlier. The price of yellow metal remained Rs94,600 on Tuesday. The market participants are focused on May Consumer Price Index (CPI) data of the United States.