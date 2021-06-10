Armeena in shock over attack on Pakistani family in Canada

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan has said that the biggest threat to Muslims is White Supremacy and it is only going to get worse.

She expressed shock over the premeditated attack on Pakistani family in the south of Canada’s Ontario province.

In a statement on twitter she said “I am in utter shock and absolutely devastated for the Afzal family, who’ve lost loved ones to bitter hate. I am in tears for the little orphaned boy fighting for his life in hospital. What will he wake up to? I am calling it out for what it is – Terrorism!!”

She further said that this is what happens when the media constantly bombards you with anti-Muslim propaganda dressed up as news and fact.

The biggest threat to our existence is White Supremacy and it is only going to get worse. Will it be you or your family next, she asked.