Youngest Pakistani climber sings national anthem on Mt Everest

Shehroze Kashif, the youngest Pakistani to climb Mount Everest recently shared a video of himself singing the national anthem on the summit of the world’s highest mountain.

He posted the video on his Instagram and expressed his love for Pakistan.

“This is my very little tiny payback to my beloved country, a dedication to Pakistan and its people, a moment of pride for us all,” Kashif said.

On May 6, 19-year-old Kashif became the youngest mountaineer to climb Mount Everest.

Pakistani climbers who have completed the Everest summit include Mirza Ali Baig, Samina Baig, Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, Hassan Sadpara, and Nazir Sabir-who is also the first Pakistani to have climbed the peak.