Ozge Torer offers condolences to victims of Ghotki train crash

More than 60 people lost their lives when a train smashed into derailed carriages of another train in Ghotki on Monday. Thousands of people took to Twitter and other social media websites to offer condolences to the families of the victims of the tragedy. Among them was producer of hit TV series “Dirilis: Ertugrul” and “Kurulus Osman”. Mehmet Bozdag expressed sympathy with the families who lost their loved ones in the train accident. Turkish actress O?zge Törer, who plays Bala Hatun in Kurulus: Osman”, shared Mehmet’s message of condolence to her Instagram for her Pakistani fans. The message was written in Urdu language.













