Parineeti didn’t shower for days for a scene in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has some performance-oriented roles in her kitty. She was recently seen in movies such as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and The Girl On the Train, Saina among others. Opening up on making her act look as realistic as possible, the actress revealed she didn’t really shower for two days for a particular scene on a mountain hut in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

In an interview with the PeepingMoon website, Parineeti Chopra talked about how she didn’t take shower for two days and turned up on Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar sets for a particular scene. “That whole sequence, we shot over two or three days in that hut. And as an actor – I really don’t know how people are going to react to this information — but I didn’t shower for two days, for that sequence. And that location was filthy. When I used to finish the day of shoot and go back home, I used to be covered with mud. My hair was white because of the dust. I never used to clean. I would go back, sleep, come the next day to shoot, in that filth.”

She added, “I didn’t want to put dirty makeup to look destroyed, I wanted to be destroyed.” Adding that she is not a method actor, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress said she “wanted to see the destruction from within” and had goosebumps while shooting the silent screaming scene.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. It features Arjun Kapoor in the lead with Parineeti Chopra and streamed on Amazon Prime Video on March 19, 2021.