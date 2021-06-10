Covid curbs to ease post June 15 as positivity rate drops to 2.5%

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) decided on Wednesday to slightly relax restrictions put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 during the third wave of the virus in the country from June 15 onwards.

Taking a comprehensive review of the vaccination process and implementation of Covid SOPs (NPIs), the NCOC decided to relax the restriction on two-day a week closure of businesses to one day – the choice of day will be at the discretion of the federating units. Moreover, indoor gyms were allowed to be partially opened for vaccinated members only.

As per the NCOC’s decision, conveyed following the meeting, only selective, non-contact sports will be permitted, while ban on contact sports -.Karate, Boxing, MMA, Rugby, Kabbadi, Wrestling and Waterpolo – as well as festivals and cultural and other events will remain in place. The NCOC will also be relaxing the 50% work-from-home policy, allowing office to ensure 100% attendance. Moreover, the two-day weekly ban on inter-provincial transport will also be lifted, whereas restrictions regarding 50% occupancy for public transport will be relaxed to 70% occupancy.

However, ban on closure of shrines will remain imposed, and cinemas will also remain closed. Current restrictions already announced by the NCOC regarding recreation, education sector, wearing of masks, railways and inbound passengers policy will remain in place till further orders.

The NCOC announced that coronavirus vaccines will be mandatory for all public and private sector employees, adding that government employees must be fully vaccinated by June 30.

Besides, the meeting also decided to introduce certain incentives for various sectors to encourage vaccinations. All vaccination centres will remain open from 8am to 10pm daily from June 11 (except Sundays). From June 11 onwards, citizens above 18 years of age will be able to avail the walk-in facility at vaccination centres.

Pakistan administered the 10 millionth Covid-19 vaccine dose on Wednesday, with Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar announcing that the authorities aimed to inoculate 70 million people by the end of this year. Speaking at a ceremony held to mark the deliverance of the 10 millionth dose, Umar said around seven million people had been administered vaccine doses in the country, but the country had a long way to go to meet the target of vaccinating 70 million people.

He said around 300,000 people were registering themselves for vaccination against Covid-19 on a daily basis and urged people to get inoculated so that the government may ease Covid-19 restrictions. The minister added that precautionary measures taken during the third wave of the pandemic in the country had shown positive results and a visible reduction in Covid-19 positivity rate.

Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate has been recorded as 2.54 per cent on Wednesday, the second day in a row that the positivity rate remained below 3pc. The national tally on Wednesday of total active Covid-19 cases was recorded 44,987 with 1,118 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,244 people recovered from the disease. Seventy-seven corona patients died on Wednesday, 69 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and eight in their respective quarantines or homes.