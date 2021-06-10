Making people economically self-reliant top priority: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that besides providing financial assistance to the downtrodden segments, the present government’s foremost priority is to make the people economically self-reliant.

“It is for the first time in Pakistan that a comprehensive strategy has been formulated to steer the economically weaker segments of society out of poverty,” the prime minister said while presiding over a high-level meeting of Kamyab Pakistan Programme here. He also cited the examples of China and India and said that unlike India which failed, China successfully steered millions of people out of poverty during the last 30 years.

Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, Special Assistants to PM Waqar Masood, Usman Dar, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt Gen (r) Anwar Ali Haider, Chairman Habib Bank Sultan Ali Alana, President Punjab Bank Zafar Masood and relevant officers and stakeholders attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about including the Kamyab Business, Kamyab Kissan and Kamyab Hunarmand programmes under the Kamyab Jawan Programme and whole-sale lending for the Low Cost Housing Schemes and Kamyab Pakistan Housing in Kamyab Pakistan Programme. It was told that Kamyab Pakistan Programme will play an important role in enhancing economic activities in the country and making people self-dependent in terms of employment.

Under the programme, new applicants will be provided business, low-cost housing and agricultural loans at large scale, which will not only provide job opportunities but besides promoting business activities will also help alleviate poverty, boost GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth and strengthen banking sector.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday inaugurated the first Ehsaas One Window Center here to extend services related to all components of the programme to the poor at one platform. The facility, which was opened in the federal capital, would be extended to all districts of the country, Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar said.

“This is the basis of a welfare state,” the prime minister said as Dr Sania Nishtar briefed him on the One Window Center housing 20 services concerning all organs of the Ehsaas programme.

The center features the services, including Ehsaas Hunar, Ehsaas Utility Store, Langar Khana, Waseela Taleem, Ehsaas Nashonuma, ATM for payment to Ehsaas Kafalat beneficiaries, One Woman One Account, Ehsaas Tahaffuz, Ehsaas Wifi Café, Ehsaas Scholarship, Ehsaas interest free loans, NADRA office for biometric verification and others.