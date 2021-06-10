Govt strives to provide all-out facilities to expats: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that the present government was striving to provide all-out facilities to the Pakistani expatriates, contributing a lot in the national development.

The minister, in a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Germany President Tariq Javed, said,“The overseas Pakistanis are the country’s precious asset and providing them with all possible facilities is one of the top priorities of the PTI government.”

He added that the expats had full trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the country received ‘record’ remittances in the current fiscal year.

Farrukh Habib said the overseas Pakistanis were showing keen interest in the Roshan Digital Bank Account, and so far 1.25 billion dollars had been deposited in it.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed issues of mutual interest and the way forward to resolve problems of the overseas Pakistanis residing in Germany.

The minister appreciated Tariq Javed’s services for highlighting the Kashmir issue at different fora abroad and problems of the Pakistani community back at home. He assured Tariq Javed of all possible cooperation for redressing the grievances of Pakistani community living in Germany.