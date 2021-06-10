Federal board issues revised schedule of matric, inter examinations

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Wednesday issued the final date sheet of matric and intermediate examinations. According to a revised schedule, the intermediate exams will begin from July 10 and continue until July 30.

Similarly, the matric exams of elective subjects will start from July 12 and continue till July 30. Grade 9 and 11 examinations would be taken in August, according to a new schedule issued by the FBISE.

The FBISE will announce SSC part-II and Intermediate examination results in September.

It is to be noted that the federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on June 2 that matric and intermediate exams would begin after July 10 across the country.