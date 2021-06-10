A Nigerian arrested for smuggling cocaine in swallowed capsules

Pakistan Customs, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) arrested a Nigerian national attempting to smuggle 1.8 kg cocaine filled in 114 swallowed capsules of worth around 36 million. According to details, during the clearance of Qatar Airways flight No. QR-632, coming from Nigeria via Qatar, Mr. Nwabueze Nicholas Izueke, a Nigerian national, holding passport No. B50054627, was stopped by the staff of Collectorate of Customs, Islamabad while passing through Green Channel at the Arrivals Hall of Islamabad International Airport, Islamabad. During scanning at Pakistan Customs’ counter, the passenger’s suspicious behavior reflected that he might have a concealed drugs in his stomach. The passenger was taken to the hospital where after X-ray, 114 cocaine filled capsules were recovered from him weighing 1.8 kg. The total value of cocaine is around Rs. 36 million. An FIR has been lodged against the accused and further investigations in the case are being made by the Collectorate of Customs, Islamabad.













