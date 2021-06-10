France, Belgium ease virus curbs as US decision boosts travel hopes

France and Belgium further relaxed their Covid-19 restrictions Wednesday, allowing restaurants and cafes to serve indoors, while the United States eased travel warnings for dozens of countries as vaccinations boost hopes of a return to normal life.

With the global death toll at more than 3.7 million, many countries are still struggling to contain outbreaks. Still, rapid vaccine rollouts in wealthier parts of the world, including Europe, is allowing the return of activities unthinkable just a few months ago.

In France, that included sipping a drink inside a cafe, allowed on Wednesday for the first time in months. “It’s a pleasure to have a coffee inside. Normal life is gradually resuming,” said transport employee Hammou Mraoui, enjoying a coffee in a Parisian bar.

With the easing of the curfew in France, venues are not only opening up inside, they’re open later outdoors too — an extra two hours to 11 pm.

The new measures also saw gyms open their doors to the relief of eager fitness buffs like Stephanie Moscoso.

“I put on the alarm clock this morning, it was super early, I saw the sun, I said to myself: this is the beginning of a new life!” said the 35-year-old, who hit her local gym in Paris at 8 am.

If all goes to plan, French authorities will drop the overnight curfew entirely on June 30.

Belgium also relaxed restrictions, allowing cafes and restaurants to serve indoors from Wednesday, while mask-wearing rules were also eased in Brussels.