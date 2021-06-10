Sindh versus Centre! Again!

With the tussle between Islamabad and Sindh reusing to ebb away, the downward spiral seems unstoppable. While the quarrel over water share was far from over, the Sindh government has decided to ruffle another set of feathers. Heated buzzwords like “abject bias,” “East India Company,” and “neglect” have charged up the political atmosphere as an increasingly irritated CM Murad Ali Shah is in no mood to let the federal government win the slanging match. Meanwhile PTI stalwart Asad Umar remains keen on reminding the chief minister that the national funds “will be spent on the people of Sindh, not on the government of Sindh.”

There could not be a clearer signal of the fiery rhetoric ready to imperil the upcoming budget session than his protests during a meeting called by the PM himself. It would be extremely unwise to play down Sindh’s grievances as a political match. Of course, the most urbanised and industrialised province is bound to have some burning issues. The foremost of which remains access to water. Who can forget the heart-wrenching plea of a child holding his dead rooster as he demanded potable water from PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari? But since Sindh is not a country by itself, indulging in fiery confrontations may lead to some political point-scoring. Other than that, polarisation has not been seen to achieve anything worthwhile.

The right approach to adopt is (no questions asked) a sustained engagement from both sides. As far as the budgetary squabbles are concerned, Mr Shah has already been given an adequate reply by the government on the development front. The details of funds released, especially those under the Public Sector Development Programme stand in stark contrast to the CM’s pittance claims. Nonetheless, the issue of needless interference is something both governments can resolve easily. If there is a will.

They have been at each other’s throats since last year. First, it was the politicking that trumped a prudent response to COVID-19. A hullaballoo over lockdowns and related restrictions continue to this day wherein the country continues to be victimised by bitter wrangling. The much-touted development of two Sindhi islands, the raging debate over control of some hospitals, and even the ultra-ambitious Karachi package all are on hiatus just because of the petty ambitions of a few. Whilst it is binding upon the ruling PTI to give up a leg for the sake of national harmony, the Sindh government needs to similarly push for greater coordination. And the PPP camp is the best place to kick off a positive, peacemaking campaign. Having sat in both houses, the Jiyalas are well aware of the ground realities that dictate governance in both centre and the province. Why, then, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari continues to play the provincialism card is beyond the realm of reason!

No good can come from levelling allegations to the tune of a “brutal deprivation campaign” on the prime minister of a country. He better have some irrefutable proof to back this anti-centre mantra! Since raising the temperature on divisive slogans alone would be a disservice to Sindh; a disservice to Pakistan. *