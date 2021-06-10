Boko Haram down and out

Nigeria had better brace itself. For the recent death of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau threatens to plunge the country into deeper chaos while also possibly placing it on the US security radar.

Boko Haram translates as “western education is forbidden” and the group claims to be committed to the enforcement of Islamic law; the eventual objective being the overthrow of the Abuja government. Over the last decade, Boko Haram has been responsible for a estimated 30, 000 deaths and forcing three million from their homes. Yet Shekau gained worldwide notoriety when he ordered the kidnapping of 276 mainly Christian schoolgirls in 2014. Thereby sparking an international campaign, spearheaded by then First Lady Michelle Obama, under the hashtag: #BringBackOurGirls. Though what this achieved beyond the realms of social media remains unclear. To date, 112 schoolgirls are still missing.

Does Shekau’s death therefore offer President Muhammadu Buhari slight reprieve?

Probably not.

Buhari assumed power back in 2015, the same year that Shekau pledged allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. And although this didn’t last — it did give birth to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Indeed, this was the group that confirmed Shekau’s death; claiming that the Boko Haram leader blew himself up during a skirmish rather than risk being taken hostage by his rivals. Thus, with Shekau out of the picture, ISWAP is set to become the only jihadist force in town. Thereby repositioning itself as a major threat to the Buhari presidency and to the Nigerian military.

Nigeria is home to Africa’s largest economy with the US being the largest foreign investor there. Indeed, according to 2019 figures, Nigeria is also the second largest US export destination in the whole of Sub-Saharan Africa. All of which underscores the extent to which a stable Abuja is vital to American economic interests in the region. Furthermore, Nigeria belongs to the 83-member Global Coalition against Daesh. Afghanistan does, too, and everyone and their cat can see just how that turned out for it.

With Washington doing a hit-and-run in Kabul, while still spinning a 20-year-long defeat in that country as a success, it is hoped that the US will not now turn its attention to Nigeria. Though this cannot be entirely ruled out. For the latest scramble for Africa has already begun. After all, back in 2018, then British Prime Minister Theresa May threw down the gauntlet when she unveiled a game-plan that would see Britain become the largest investor in the African continent; ostensibly to wash away the Brexit blues. Note that she went on record as saying that she was “unashamed” to profit from the world’s poorest continent and one that had been duly looted back to the dark ages by former colonial rulers.

If the future is African — let us trust it will be for the right reasons. *