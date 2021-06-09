Speaker says minister himself will give answer to departmental cut motion

LAHORE: A meeting chaired by Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi took important decisions regarding the budget session starting from June 14, soon after Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti briefed about all arrangements during the budget session.

Addressing the meeting, Speaker Parvez Elahi said that the minister himself would give the answer to any minister’s departmental cut motion; full implementation of Corona SOPs should be ensured during the budget session.

He directed all members of the assembly and staff to wear masks and use hand sanitizers. He said that the vaccination for assembly members and staff would continue in the old building. He also said that foolproof security arrangements should be ensured during the budget session.

He asked all assembly members and staff to cooperate with the security agencies. The meeting also reviewed arrangements for media coverage. In the meeting, it was decided that during the budget session, the assembly staff, government officials and media representatives should display introductory cards issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

The entry of guests during the budget session would be strictly prohibited. The meeting was attended by Hashim Jawan Bakht, Raja Yawar Kamal, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Mian Shafi Muhammad, Shujahat Nawaz Ajnala, Muzaffar Sheikh and Mian Kashif Mehmood while Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Coordination Secretary Rai Mumtaz Hussain Babar and Parliamentary Affairs DG Inayatullah Luk were also present in the meeting.