Reference against Dar adjourned till June 23

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till June 23, on a graft reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and other co-accused pertaining to holding assets beyond known sources of income.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor requested the court to grant more time for submission of report pertaining to completion of evidence—which was granted by the judge. AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case filed by NAB against the above accused.

At the outset of hearing, the court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to the co-accused and adjourned the case till June 23, for further proceedings.