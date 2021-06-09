OGRA revises RLNG price with slight upward adjustment

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday notified the revised price of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) for the current month with a slight upward adjustment.

According to a notification, the authority has increased the price of imported RLNG by $0.08 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) on the system of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC). It fixed the commodity rate at $10.0497 per MMBTU for the month of June, which was available at $9.9692 during the last month.

Similarly, the sale price of per MMBTU RLNG witnessed $0.07 increase on the SNGPL system after the authority determined the rate at $10.3326 for the current month, which was being sold at $10.2528 in May.