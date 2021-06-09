DG FIA Wajid Zia removed from office

LAHORE: FIA Director General (DG) Wajid Zia has been removed from his post and has been replaced by IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi as DG FIA.

Zia’s removal from his job has been approved by the federal cabinet. He is now been appointed the Director-General of the National Police Bureau.

He has previously served as Inspector General of Railway Police. He first rose to prominence when he headed the joint investigation team to probe the Panama Papers case in 2017. Zia has previously served as the FIA additional director general (immigration) and twice in the Intelligence Bureau and Motorway Police. He also worked in the Economic Crimes Wing of the FIA.

Sources said that Moazzam Jahan Ansari has been appointed IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in place of Sanaullah Abbasi, while Kashmir IG Salahuddin has been appointed as the next commander of the Frontier Constabulary.