Mehwish Hayat shares a sweet message for Azfar Rehman

Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat shared a sweet message for Azfar Rehman on his birthday.

The Actor in Law actor took to her Instagram to share old photos of themselves and wished him on his 32nd birthday.

She wrote in the caption, “Everyone has a friend during each stage of life. But only the lucky ones have the same friend in all stages of life and I consider myself extremely fortunate to always have had you by my side.”

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz holder further adds, “You make this world a better place with your existence. You certainly make mine a blissful one. Thank you for being you Janemannnn!”

Many fans commented under the post, most of the comments were of fans shipping them or commenting how beautiful Mehwish is looking.