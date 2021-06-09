Judicial remand of Javed Latif extended till June 23

LAHORE: A magisterial court on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of PML-N leader Javed Latif till June 23 in a provocative speech case in which he was accused of defaming state institutions and inciting people against the state.

Judicial Magistrate Ahsan Raza resumed hearing as jail authorities produced the PML-N leader before him.

At the outset of the hearing, the magistrate asked the investigation officer (IO) of the case if he has finalised a challan, to which the latter replied that it is in the final phase and sought more time to submit it to the court.

Strict security arrangements were made around Model Town Court upon the arrival of Latif.

The police took the MNA into custody on April 27 after a sessions court dismissed his bail. PML-N leader Danyal Aziz visited the court to express solidarity with the arrested MNA. He said it was very unfortunate that sitting parliamentarians were being brought to the courts in armoured vehicles.

He said a baseless FIR was registered against Latif on the complainant of a ‘patriot’ after the institutions failed to find any wrong against him.