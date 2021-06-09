Electric fans exports surge by 41.5pc in 10 months: Dawood

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Trade Abdul Razak Dawood has said that electric fans’ exports increased by 41.47 percent during the first 10 months (July-April) of the current fiscal year 2020-21 against the corresponding period of the last financial year.

In a couple of tweets on Tuesday, the advisor said that it is very pleasing to see the country’s fan exports have recovered and are once again on the growth path. He lauded the efforts of the fan industry and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), saying the credit goes to them.

According to the trade data provided by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of electric fans remained $4,272,000 during the first 10 months (July-April) of the current fiscal year 2020-21.