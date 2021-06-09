OGDCL discovers 53bcf gas, 0.84mb oil reserves in 9 months

Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) made five discoveries during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year 2020-21, with the preliminary reserves estimates are 53.03 billion cubic feet of gas and 0.84 million barrels of oil, a combined 10.32 million barrels of oil equivalent.

According to the company’s third quarterly financial report for 2020-21, per day estimated production of these reserves is around 18 million cubic feet (MMCF) of gas and 849 barrels of oil.

The discoveries include Togh Bala-1, Siab-1 (Samanasuk) and Siab-1 (Lumshiwal/Hangu) in district Kohat, KPK province, Lakhi Rud X-1 district Musa Khel, Balochistan province and Sial-1 district Hyderabad, Sindh province.

During the nine-month period, the company also injected as many as 12 more operated wells in the production gathering system aimed at tackling the natural depletion in existing reserves and meeting the country’s ever-increasing energy needs. “Decline in the production was partially mitigated by injection of 12 operated wells in the system including Mela-7, Pasakhi-11, TAY South West-1, Saand-1 & 2, Umair-1, Mangrio-1, Togh Bala-1, Nashpa-10, Pasakhi Deep-6, Pasakhi West Deep-2 and Qadirpur-62 which cumulatively yielded gross crude oil and gas production of 371,918 barrels (BBL) and 6,769 Million Cubic Feet (MMCF) respectively,” said the financial report. The oil and gas production was impacted primarily by a natural decline at Kunnar, KPD-TAY, Dakhni, Sinjhoro and Nashpa fields.

Moreover, lower production was recorded on account of non-revival/partial revival of forced shut-in wells including Kunnar-2, 3, 9 & 10 during COVID-19 coupled with “annual turn around at production fields; Dakhni (21-30 August 2020), Nashpa (3-9 September 2020), Sinjhoro (16-26 September 2020), Uch-I (18-30 October 2020) and Uch-II (18-31 March 2021).” Likewise, the decline in production share from non-operated joint venture fields combined with less gas intake from Qadirpur and Uch fields by Engro Powergen and UPL-I & II respectively contributed towards lower output, the report said.

During the period under review, the OGDCL produced 36,836 BPD crude oil, 865 MMCFD gas, 802 TPD liquefied petroleum gas and 53 TPD sulphur.

Overall, the company contributed around 47 percent, 29 percent and 36 percent towards the country’s total oil, natural gas and LPG production respectively, said the report.