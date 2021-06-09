Tabassum Vally joins Orientm McCann as CEO

Tabassum’s almost three decade career spans across various industries, viz communications, services and financial. Before moving to Dubai, Tabassum spent seventeen years in advertising in Pakistan while working with Industry leader JWT and Blazon Grey. Her final role at JWT was Chief Operating Officer for the three Offices.During her tenure,JWT made great progress with winning non-aligned account Pepsi, along with other major wins like Olpers’, HBL etc. Tabassum moved to Dubai in 2008 to join Barclays Bank as Head of Marketing,launched several products, along with sponsoring “Dubai Duty Free Tennis Tournament” and Barclays Premier offering outside UK. Latermovedas Head of Customer Services and established Barclay’s number one position in Customer Servicein the Gulf region. Her last role at Barclays was Head of Retail Operations. “Looking forward to achieving greater heights under her leadership” – Masood Hashmi, added.













