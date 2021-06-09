OECD unemployment rate rises to 6.6pc

The unemployment rate in Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries increased slightly in April to 6.6 percent from 6.5 percent in March, the first monthly increase since the April 2020 peak. The total number of unemployed workers across the OECD area, which includes eurozone countries as well as the US, Australia, Japan and the UK, among others, rose by 0.7 million to reach 43.8 million in April, despite the global economy slowly recovering from the Covid-19 crisis as the vaccination drive ramps up.













