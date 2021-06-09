POA to commemorate modern Olympics by celebrating Olympic Day on June 23

LAHORE: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), while underlining the global importance of the Olympic Day, will celebrate the commemoration of the modern Olympics by organising different online events on June 23. The Olympic Day is a celebration of sport, health, and being the best one can be. It invites everyone around the globe to be active. Participants from all over the world commemorate the day the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was founded in 1894. “The Olympic Day 2021 will be celebrated to cherish the birth of modern Olympics as envisioned by Frenchman Pierre de Coubertin. Though the festivity includes sports, cultural and artistic activities by masses, this time to prevent the havoc of the coronavirus pandemic, the Global Olympic Family is celebrating the day by organising the ‘largest global online workout’ under the auspices of the International Olympic Committee,” said POA Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood here on Tuesday. The athletes will collaborate within the virtual space to demonstrate their workout to foster the Olympism and recognising that sports have become more important than ever to combat the pandemic on the biggest digital platform. “Moreover athletes, sports leaders and masses are also invited to become part of the Olympic Day festivities by sharing their messages of peace, friendship and Olympism and foremost messages (videos and paintings) saluting the front line workers shielding us from the COVID–19 ,” added Khalid.

Activities: Workshop on Olympic Movement/Olympism at University of Management and Technology, Lahore (June 23); Exhibition Table Tennis Competition at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore (June 23); Short Documentary on Pakistan Olympic Museum (to be launched on SMHs of POA on June 23); Tree Plantation by star athletes at UMT Lahore (June 23), Nagarparkar & Tharparkar (June 25) and Karachi (June 27-28); Olympic Day Run and Exhibition Archery Competition at Nagarparkar, Tharparkar (June 25); Sea Cleaning and Beach Cleaning at Karachi (June 27 & 28).