Aleem Dar and Ahsan Dar to supervise PSL 6 final

LAHORE: Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza, arguably country’s top two umpires, will officiate in the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on June 24. Aleem, currently Pakistan’s sole representative on the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will be partnered by Rashid Riaz as the on-field umpires with Shozab Raza monitoring TV replays and Mohammad Anees officiating as the match referee. Anees will also take charge of the final where Asif Yaqoob, PCB Umpire of the Year in 2020, will be the TV umpire. The PCB has further named Ali Naqvi, Javed Malik and Iftikhar Ahmed from the PCB Elite Panel of Match Referees to oversee the 20-match PSL with Zameer Haider and Faisal Afridi also nominated from the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires.













