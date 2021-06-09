Learn to keep your private life private: Ayeza

Ayeza Khan is the latest celebrity to chime in on the latest social media storm following Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar’s online spat.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor, who is the most followed Pakistani celeb on Instagram, took to her social media outlets to send out some sincere advice in light of the current online fiasco.

“Learn to keep your private life private so that others won’t make your life as their entertainment,” said Ayeza, hinting at the very public falling out of ex-flames Hania and Asim, almost a year after they split.