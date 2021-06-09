Govt wants to promote solarisation to facilitate farmers: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is paying attention towards the promotion of solarization across the country to facilitate farmers.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation of farmers, which called on him on Tuesday. The prime minister said that the agriculture sector can include Pakistan amongst the developed countries. He said that industrialisation is of vital importance for wealth creation, which will lead to the country’s development.

He said that the latest technology will be introduced for the farmers with the help of China. The premier said that he has no business and personal interests except to work hard for developing Pakistan. He said that he struggled to get rid of the corruption of the rulers who used to steal and transfer public funds abroad after coming into power.

Khan said that the sugar mafia used to fix higher prices of sugar, besides seizing the rights of farmers by not issuing their full payments. He continued that the sugar mills association had threatened the authorities over an investigation of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). They threatened to vanish sugar from the markets if a probe has launched against them, said Khan.