PHC, UNFPA joins hands for family planning awareness

Punjab Healthcare Commission and United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA) have joined hands for family planning and awareness seminars for family physicians and staff of private hospitals to be organized from this month.

This was decided in a meeting of senior PHC officials and Programme and Technical Advisor RH/FP UNFPA Shoaib Ahmed Shahzad, which was held here on Tuesday with Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz in the chair. Dr Saqib briefed the meeting about the PHC’s mandate, and mentioned that inspection of the family planning services at the HCEs was also being carried out as per the requirement of minimum service delivery standards (MSDS).