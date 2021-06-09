Sindh govt not cooperating to complete projects of federal govt: Sindh Governor

Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail said that we wanted to see Sindh province prosperous but the Sindh government neither worked itself nor it did let us work for the welfare of people in the province.

He said, NGOs and other organizations are working here but the federal government could not work.

He revealed this here on Tuesday while talking to party workers after visiting various development schemes initiated by the federal government in Karachi.

Rejecting the impression that the federal government was not allocating funds for Sindh province, the Governor of Sindh said that an amount of Rs.1 trillion had already been earmarked for different projects like Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) in the province.

Sindh government was not cooperating with federal government to complete these projects, he said, recounting that an amount of Rs.3.2 billion rupees, allocated by federal government for development schemes in the province, has been lapsed this year because the Sindh government could not issue NOCs (no objection certificates) required for starting work on these schemes.

We want to work with the Sindh government to make the province prosperous but the Sindh government was not cooperating, he maintained.

Due to better policies initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the economic indicators have shown positive trends and GDP has registered the growth, he said, adding that the Prime Minister has wisely handled the pandemic by saving both lives of people and the economy of the country.

Rather than appreciating these achievements, some are criticizing, he said, urging that they should come forward and extend the support to make Sindh prosperous, Imran Ismail reiterated.

The amount of Rs.10 billion had been allocated for various schemes in the capital city of Sindh province – Karachi and 70% work had been completed, he added, maintaining that schemes worth Rs. 446 billion had been announced by the federal government for different districts like Sukkur, Hyderabad, Larkana and others. Federal Minister Asad Umar had also inaugurated some schemes in different areas in Sindh province.

Expressing concerns over the incidents of Bahria town, he said that some people had created disturbance as it was a peaceful protest by national parties, adding that the fake cases had been registered against Palijo who was not there during the protest. The incident could be averted, once the rangers force was called.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Alamgir Khan said that the PTI-led government has initiated different schemes in Karachi and some of them are going to be completed in near future.