Punjab University ranked among world’s top 1000

The University of Punjab has once again been named among the world’s top 1000 universities.

QS World University Rankings assessed performance of 1,000 universities from around the world.

The University of Punjab was listed among the top 62 percent institutions and ranked 801- 1000.

QS World University Rankings Dr Niaz Ahmed, the vice chancellor of the University of Punjab, said the varsity was ranked among the top 78 percent universities in 2018. It’s global ranking improved by 16 percent in a brief period of three years, he added.

The university has jumped 39 positions in Asia over the last two years, the vice chancellor said.

The listing of institutions was based on various factors, attributes and indicators which were brought into consideration to determine the QS World University Rankings.

Some of the judgement criteria included employer reputation, academic reputation, faculty to student ratio, international faculty, international students, and citations per faculty.