NAB challenges AC verdict in Sharjeel Memon’s case in SHC

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenged an accountability court (AC) verdict in Rs 6 billion corruption reference against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday.

Following the filing of a petition by the NAB, the SHC issued notices to Inam Akbar and other accused in the case.

According to the NAB prosecutor, out of total Rs6 billion, Rs2 billion landed in Akbar’s pocket.

During the hearing, the prosecutor told the court that the AC had ordered the reopening of Akbar’s frozen bank accounts in complete disregard for facts.

When Justice Adnan Chaudhry asked him as to who ordered freezing of the accounts of a suspect, the prosecutor replied that it was the NAB chairman who gave the orders after corruption was detected. “And later all suspected accounts are frozen when the inquiry starts,” he informed.

He prayed to the SHC to suspend AC order of reopening of Inam Akbar’s accounts.