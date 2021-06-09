Pakistan to expand scope of research in halal food: Shibli

Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz has said that Pakistan would expand its scope of research in the field of halal food with support of the Muslim countries. He was addressing a commencement ceremony of a three-day COMSTECH training course entitled “How to establish Halal food testing laboratory on Tuesday.

He emphasized that research in the relevant field should bring benefit to the people of Pakistan and the entire humanity. Shibli Faraz said his ministry is focusing on strengthening its institutions and taking steps for developing coordination between market and universities.

The minister emphasized on ensuring quality of halal food items and said that the labs should have capacity to determine halal and haram (unlawful) with the focus on complete food value chain. He encouraged all Halal industry related institutions to develop mechanisms for increasing capacities and advised that universities should be part of this as well.