TI suggests Sindh CM to hand over K-IV project to FWO

The global corruption watchdog Transparency International on Tuesday written to a letter to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and suggested to hand over under-construction K-IV water supply project to Frontier Works Organisation (FWO). In a letter written to CM Murad, Transparency International has suggested taking back Karachi’s K-IV water supply project from Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) and must be handed over to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) in order to complete the already delayed project. The global corruption watchdog has expressed reservations over the increase in the cost of the project due to the alleged involvement of the pipe mafia. The work on the K-IV water project has been stopped from 2018 due to a change in design which has also increased the total cost of the project to Rs100 billion, reads the letter. Transparency International has suggested CM Murad to complete the water supply project with the help of FWO as WAPDA has already failed to complete the Dasu Dam project on time. In a bid to solve Karachi’s water shortage problem, President Arif Alvi last month had directed the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and other stakeholders to expedite the pace of work on the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, commonly known as K-IV.













