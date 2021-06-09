World Oceans Day observed in Gwadar

National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) and Pakistan Fisher folk Forum (PFF) on Tuesday celebrated World Oceans Day in Gwadar.

NRSP’s Abdul Rauf Baloch, Fisherfolk Forum Gwadar Iqbal Wadoo, Mustafa Ramzan while addressing the ceremony said that World Oceans Day is celebrated all over the world on June 8, and purpose of this day was to mark the importance of water in human life, protection of aquatic animals and reduction of marine pollution.

The speakers said Marine pollution was serious not only for coastal humans but also for marine flora and fauna adding that on this day, various ceremonies were held in the countries around the world to urge people to keep the seas clean. This day was first observed in 1992, it has been given a theme every year since 2009, while the first theme was “R Ocean, R, Responsibility”. Last year its theme was “Gender and Oceans”. This year the theme of the day was “Innovation for Sustainable Oceans”, they maintained.

They said the important thing was that most of the young people associated with this day are those who go to the beaches of their respective areas on June 8 to clean them and they send a message to the people not to litter on the beaches.

An awareness walk was held at the beach at the end of the ceremony. According to a United Nations report, 40% of the world’s population is connected to the seas and coasts and inhabited in areas up to 100 kilometers. Experts said that the oceans were the heart and lungs of our planet, producing 40% of the fresh water and 75% of the oxygen used on Earth, which makes it easier for us to breathe, they noted adding that on this occasion, the environment of the oceans is very important for man and his survival.

Pakistan Navy

Pakistan Navy is playing a lead role in promoting safe and sustainable use of ocean resources to commemorate the significance of the World Oceans Day. World Oceans Day is celebrated to focus on the maintenance and development of the oceans and coastal areas. Oceans are very important for mankind as these are a major source of sustenance of life on earth and act as lungs to our planet as they provide more than 50 percent of the oxygen produced on this planet, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

Some of the major Pakistan Navy initiatives include; beach cleaning, construction of harbour debris collection barges, intensive Mangroves plantation, banning use of destructive fishing nets, tackling oil pollution at sea and coordination with the industrial community to reduce waste dumping into the sea, it added.

It further said that the oceans were also major absorbers of greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide. Oceans regulate our climate holding 97 percent of water on the earth, almost all rain that drops on land comes from the sea. The human activity on land was directly affecting the oceans and the life that flourishes within. The theme selected for World Oceans Day-2021 by the United Nations is, the Ocean: Life and Livelihoods’. This offers an opportunity to explore the human life relationship with the oceans.

Amidst the ongoing crisis of Covid-19, activities involving Mass gatherings were not held this year. However, other activities related to creating awareness about the importance of the oceans through effective use of media have been undertaken. In this regard National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) has also arranged a number of activities including seminar, webinar and panel discussions focusing on ocean resources and Blue Economy. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in his message of the day reaffirmed PN resolve and commitment to make every effort to protect, preserve and conserve the oceans for our future generations.