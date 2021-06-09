Science students can apply in 18th IJSO to be held in UAE

June 10 will be the last date for the young Pakistani science students to participate online in the 18th International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO-2021), to be held in the United Arab Emirates in the month of December. Principal Scientific Officer(PSF) Syeda Rehana Batool told APP on Monday that the Olympiad is scheduled to be held online from December 12-21 due to the COVID-19. She said interested students (boys and girls) having age between 13-15 years and completed their middle level school education may send their applications on prescribed proforma. The applicant must be a regular science student of SSC-I/II (Class-IX/X)/ equivalent with 75% marks obtained in the last examination/SSC-I, enrolled in a public or private sector (Govt. recognized) institution having proficiency in written and spoken English. Only shortlisted candidates on the basis of educational credentials shall be called for test and interview for their final selection. Six students will be selected for the said event and the decision of the panel of scientists or experts will be final in this regard. PSF will bear the registration fee of Pakistani team and no TA/DA will be provided to the students appearing for test or interview,she informed.













