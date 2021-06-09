Protest held, strike observed after key nationalist leader’s arrest

Traffic remained thin, shutters remained down and business activities were suspended in different parts of the district to observe a strike against the arrest of JSQM chief Sinan Qureshi by the law enforcement agencies. According to reports, the Thatta police conducted raids on the house of Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party Chairman Dr. Qadir Magsi and JSQM,s Vice-Chairman Nawaz Shah Badai.

The police laid siege to the residence of Dr. Mansgi and cordoned off that area. JSQM and STP activists strongly reacted against the two incidents and took to the streets in Thatta to protest against the alleged forced disappearance of Sinan Qureshi and house arrest of Dr. Qadir Mangsi in Hyderabad.

The enraged protesters resorted to burning tires and chanted slogans against the Police and Sindh Government. STP member Ayaz Lashari said that all this was the result of a successful protest at the Bahria Town that had feared the Sindh Government adding that The Sindh Government was subjecting the leaders of Nationalist parties to political victimization. JSQM leader Raja Qureshi said that they would thwart all conspiracies against their homeland Sindh. Malik Riaz in collusion with Asif Zardari was looting the resources of Sindh he alleged.

Meanwhile, in the video message, Dr. Qdir Mangsi demanded the release of Sinan Qureshi and said that he was not afraid of Jails but the Police had created an atmosphere of fear to harass his family members. “Despite all these hardships, we will never budge an inch from our stance against the BTK, Asif Zardari and Malik Riaz.