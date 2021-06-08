Haleem Adil rejects allegations of CM Murad



Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday rejected the allegations levelled by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a press conference saying the politics of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was based on hatred.

Addressing a press conference in the premises of Sindh Assembly here, flanked by PTI parliamentary party leader Bilwal Ghaffar, Shahzad Qureshi and others, he said the chief minister Sindh in his press conference only levelled allegations against the federal government. He said former Chief Minister Sindh, Qaim Ali Shah along with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has set up SIDCL and at that time they had no objection.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said the government has not supported any initiative started by the federal government and refused to issue No Objection Certificate.

He said 69 percent revenue of Sindh government is generated from Karachi, but the provincial government has left the mega city orphaned. Sheikh said PPP government has presented gifts of AIDS, dog biting and overflowing gutters to the people of Sindh during this tenure for last so many decades. He said the Sindh government has not even made a single motorway, adding that public private partnership in case of Malir Expressway was good for them but such projects were not acceptable for others.

The PTI leader said poor people were homeless in the province but the buffaloes of Bilwal were kept in posh bungalow under guards of police commandos.

He said PPP was involved in several corruption cases including tractor scheme, Nooriabad power plant, and sugar subsidy, adding that all this corruption money went to Omni Group. He said for them only Bilawal House is Sindh, but for us whole Sindh is Sindh.

Haleem Adil said the federal government has given funds for cleaning of Karachi Nullah and water projects. He said Sindh and Sindh government were two different things, terming that the country is not estate of Bhutto or Zardari.

He alleged that Sindh revenue department had given lands to the Bahria Town. He said the protesters were peaceful but the people of PPP created violence, adding that now cases were being registered against political opponents. He said in no camera Ayaz Latif Palejo was seen but in First Information Report his name was also included.

PTI leader Bilal Ghaffar said in whole world the economic policies of the PTI government were being praised. He said no new tax would be introduced in coming budget and relief would be given to the masses.