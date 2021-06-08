FPCCI calls for restoration of cargo train service to Turkey, Iran

PESHAWAR: Convener of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) standing committee on Pakistan Railways, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has called for taking effective steps for the restoration of the cargo train service with Turkey and Iran.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that the cargo train service is the best means of goods transportation amongst Turkey, Iran and Pakistan, saying it will not only cut the rate of tax on goods but would take only a few days rather than a few weeks.

The arrangement, he said will not only help improve trade, rather will also stabilize and strengthen bilateral relations with these brotherly countries.

Mr. Sarhadi, who is also a senior vice president of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) also called for the beginning of the train service for the promotion of tourism among the three countries.

He stated that the initiative will also provide recreational facilities to people at affordable cost and help earn foreign exchange for them.

He requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to take personal interest in launching a tourist train service beside a cargo train. The step, will discourage the menace of human smuggling and instead of illegal border crossing, the people will adopt a legal route for entering other countries and will help all the three countries.