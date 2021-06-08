Pakistani musician Farhad Humayun passes away

Farhad Humayun, the founder and drummer of the renowned Pakistani band Overload has passed away.

The band shared the news on their official Facebook page. They wrote, “The magnificent Farhad Humayun left us for the stars this morning. Stoic in the face of challenges, uncompromising in his values, generous to a fault, witty as hell! Fadi was far too ahead of his time, both in spirit and art.”

“He would want us to celebrate his life, so we request his family, friends and fans to honour him and say a prayer for him today,” the post read.

His cause of death has not been revealed, however, it was disclosed by Farhad in 2018 that he had brain tumour for which he was getting surgery.

The ace musician who had a musical career for over two decades was running a recording studio and a live gig venue with the name Riot Studio. He had founded the band Overload in 2003 and was previously a drummer for Co-Ven and Mindriot.

Farhad Humayun had once stated that drumming was his true calling, however, he did not limit himself to that. He used to produce music for himself, Overload and many other bands, and directed videos as well.

Many fans and celebrities took to social media to pray for the artist and pay a tribute to him.

Messha Shafi, a former lead vocalist of Overload, took to Twitter to express her condolences, “RIP Fadi. Thinking only of the good times we shared.”

Ahmad Ali Butt took to Instagram to pay a tribute to Farhad where he shared a photo of themselves and wrote, “Your passion for music and arts was incredible and the way you truly followed your heart.”

Adnan Siddiqui also shared his condolences on Twitter writing, “A young, talented life snatched by the cruel hands of fate way too soon.”

