More water released for Punjab, Sindh as inflows improve

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 246,200 cusecs of water from various rim stations, 9,700 cusecs more than water released a day earlier due to the improved situation of water inflow.

According to IRSA, water inflow remained 321,100 cusecs on Monday against an inflow of 295,800 cusecs a day earlier. The IRSA said that water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1423.76 feet, which was 39.76 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 142,200 and 90,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1,116.70 feet, which was 76.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 67,700 and 45,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 136,300, 115,000 and 22,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 71,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

The country’s water regulator has further increased the water shares of Sindh and Punjab while also issuing rules and regulations with regard to distribution of water to the two biggest provinces.

According to sources, the IRSA increased the water share of Sindh from 115,000 cusecs to 120,000 cusecs and the share of Punjab from 106,000 cusecs to 110,000 cusecs. This is the third time in a week that IRSA enhanced shares of the provinces in view of improving water situation post rise of temperature in the northern areas.

The IRSA on Sunday issued rules and regulations with regard to water sharing, stating that it will distribute water among the provinces under the section 2 of the 1991 agreement.

According to the rules, Punjab can use up to 10,300 cusecs of water at the Taunsa Barrage while it cannot use more than 9,200 cusecs from the Panjnad. This restriction will remain in place till June 8.

The IRSA has allowed Sindh to use water for rice crop from Kotri Barrage. The province, however, cannot use water from Guddu and Sukkur barrages for the crop.